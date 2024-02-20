Chicago O’Hare receives US$40m boost for Terminal 3 improvement

Chicago O’Hare International Airport is to receive an additional US$40m in Airport Terminal Program grant funds from US President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, bringing the total amount awarded to the airport to US$90m.

This grant, along with a US$50m grant awarded in 2023, will be used to upgrade customer amenities, improve security screening and expand accessibility for passengers with disabilities at Terminal 3. For the second consecutive year, O’Hare is the recipient of the largest such grant awarded to any airport in America.

Planned upgrades at Terminal 3 that will be financed by this federal grant include eligible work related to the reconfiguration of two TSA checkpoints into a single screening area, providing space for modern and more efficient equipment. In addition, an expanded passenger corridor between Concourse K and Concourse L will be introduced, tripling the current corridor’s width, while the expansion of the holdroom space at Gates K1 and L2A will also help improve the passenger experience. The funding also covers upgrades to the terminal’s baggage facilities and systems, including a completely revamped baggage claim area. Meanwhile, the development of approximately 3,048m2 will enable the arrival of new concessions and amenity spaces. Restrooms will be renovated and a new family restroom will be included. Other renovations relate to the terminal’s interior and exterior structures and systems, which will improve overall energy efficiency.

The estimated US$200m project at Terminal 3 is a component of O’Hare 21, Chicago’s vision for a 21stcentury airport. The balance of the Terminal 3 upgrade will be paid for by previously allocated federal funds and airline rates and charges.

A key component of the project is the Chicago Department of Aviation’s (CDA) continued commitment to employment, education and training opportunities for entrepreneurs and young people from diverse backgrounds. This includes the Bid & Resource Center at O’Hare, which alongside CDA’s workforce development team partners with local, community-based organizations to provide resources across Chicago’s 77 community areas, hosting career expos, visiting neighborhood events and establishing unique and emerging partnerships with City Colleges of Chicago and Chicago Public Schools.