Airport Dimensions, SSP and Travel Food Services to launch lounge in Hong Kong

Airport Dimensions, SSP and Travel Food Services have formed a new partnership to offer travelers an exclusive lounge destination at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). Named Kyra, the new lounge at HKIA will be located in Terminal 1’s Central Concourse and is expected to open in the summer of 2024.

The joint venture brings together three businesses, each with experience in crafting experiences designed for travelers, who will combine their knowledge and capabilities. Airport Dimensions excels in designing, developing and operating lounge and airport experiences that cater to global travelers; SSP has over 60 years of experience in creating food and beverage offerings tailored to the unique environments of every location; and Travel Food Services is India’s premier travel food and beverage retail company.

Errol McGlothan, president of EMEA and APAC at Airport Dimensions, commented, “I’m delighted that by coming together as a partnership, we’ve been able to combine the expertise of three industry-leading businesses and win the opportunity to develop this new highly sought-after space at Hong Kong International Airport. Our win demonstrates the power of our collective and shows what can be achieved when complementary businesses come together to focus their common energy on developing the very best solution for a discerning client. The win marks a significant step towards our growth in the region. We anticipate building on the continued success of our established partnership with HKIA, exemplified by the already operational Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club Hong Kong.”

Jonathan Robinson, CEO of SSP Asia Pacific, added, “Since our debut in Asia with our first food court opening in Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok in 1995, our presence has been growing steadily in this important region, and this latest development is a next step in our ambitious plans for expansion here. Our understanding of what traveling consumers want and how to deliver tailored food and beverage options that meet their needs is well established, and Airport Dimensions and TFS bring impressive complementary skills in other spheres. This new three-way partnership will mean we’re each greater than the sum of our parts and will enable us to take the lounge customer experience to a new level here in Hong Kong. For more than two decades, our relationship with HKIA has been a happy one, and we’re inordinately proud to be able to add this new element to our portfolio of restaurants, bars and cafes in its impressive terminals.”

Varun Kapur, executive director of TFS, said, “At TFS we strive to provide the highest quality lounge experience for our guests based on certain core principles that transform how travelers perceive their journey. This ambition has underpinned our success, and we’re proud to say we’ve been at the forefront of driving developments that define the food & beverage and lounge experiences of travelers in the region. This uncompromising dedication to the ‘TFS approach’ has been recognized across the industry, and our lounges have been awarded many ‘best in world’ accolades.

“Our partnership with SSP dates back to 2017, and our understanding of the Asian food service market combined with SSP’s global experience has seen that partnership thrive. I am excited to leverage the strengths of this partnership as well as our collaboration with Airport Dimensions to create a world-class lounge product at HKIA.”

Wing Yeung, general manager of terminal operations at Airport Authority Hong Kong, concluded, “We welcome the new commercial lounge at HKIA jointly created by Airport Dimensions, SSP and Travel Food Services. The new lounge would provide another terminal lounge option to our passengers, enhancing the airport experience and satisfaction of our passengers from all over the world.”

