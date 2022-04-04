JFK Terminal 4 launches selfie station

JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at JFK International Airport, has launched an experiential pop-up selfie station at Gate B27, which will run until April 29.

The interactive installation was created in collaboration with three New York-based brands – reusable bag brand Bag Shop NYC and fashion brands Project 96 and Against Medical Advice. Inspired by its founder’s work as a registered nurse, Against Medical Advice has incorporated a 6m-tall articulated mesh animation (AMA) human sculpture stretched across the selfie station booth, with 3D-printed body parts. The figure’s blueprint depicts the vital organs essential to the body.

Oluwole Olosunde, the founder of Against Medical Advice, said, “JFK’s Terminal 4 is a clear depiction of the melting pot that is New York City, with so many travelers from many parts of the world, all with different languages, cultures, clothing and cuisine. Although on the surface we may appear as different and live different lives, the similarities below the surface are what make us all the same. This blueprint is a reminder of that.”

The selfie station forms part of JFKIAT’s series of pop-up experiences for customers. Where Will You Go Next? was unveiled in July 2021 and invited passengers into the page of a life-sized coloring book to take part in creating a 10.5m mural.

Ed Midgley, vice president of customer experience and commercial at JFKIAT, said, “As part of our commitment to engaging local communities, we are thrilled to launch a new installation that not only offers our customers an exciting activity to experience during their travels but also raises awareness of several fantastic businesses in New York City. We hope all of our customers traveling through the terminal will stop by, snap selfies and check out our partnering businesses.”

Peter Johnson, project fulfiller and owner of Project 96, said, “The installation is a celebration of the human experience, which is a vivid representation of the human-centric brand that is Project 96. Our booth design is intended to mirror a cross-cultural space that allows people to break down feelings of displacement, whether they call New York home or they’re many miles away from home.”

Aisha Ndiaye, co-founder and owner of Bag Shop NYC, said, “We hope that travelers feel a sense of nostalgia as they are met with the classic Thank You Bag design and shopping carts, all while being inspired to make the permanent switch to reusable bags. We would like our booth to be an example that we can bring ideas and imagery from the past into a present and future that is more inclusive, sustainable and better for all.”

Click here for a video of the Selfie Station.