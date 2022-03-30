LAX completes the first phase of its Delta Sky Way

Delta Air Lines and airport operator Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) have completed the first phase of the US$2.3bn Delta Sky Way project at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California.

The project is intended to create a more easily navigated customer journey by connecting Terminals 2 and 3 to the Tom Bradley International Terminal (Terminal B). It is also expected to speed up airside connections to Delta and Delta partner-operated flights. As part of the project, Terminals 2 and 3 will be consolidated into a 112,000m2 27-gate complex by 2023.

The centralized check-in lobby, expanded security checkpoint and baggage claim will open on April 20. The consolidated check-in lobby will feature 32 self-service kiosks and 46 check-in positions. The check-in and baggage drop area features six baggage claim carousels and a 76m digital back wall that will display flight information in English and Spanish as well as Sky Club volume and gate information. A renovated Delta Sky Club – one of the largest in Delta’s network – will also open to passengers in April, featuring an indoor/outdoor double bar, an outdoor Sky Deck and showers.

Seven security lanes will be open to customers, with all 14 checkpoints fully operational by late summer. Departing customers can choose to use the latest facial recognition technology to check bags hands-free using their digital identity, which is made up of a customer’s SkyMiles member number, passport number and known traveler number.

In line with Delta’s sustainability commitments, the headhouse has been designed to meet California’s green building standards code (CalGreen 2016), including low-flow water fixtures, the recycling of approximately 75% of construction waste and low-emitting materials for interior spaces to maintain indoor air quality. It also features a ‘cool roof’ to reduce the heat-island effect and minimize air-conditioning energy use.

Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta, said, “Over a decade ago, we committed to becoming the premier airline of Los Angeles. Now, we are celebrating a huge milestone in making the Delta Sky Way project dream a reality. In partnership with LAWA and the City of Los Angeles, we’ve built a modern, state-of-the-art facility that will make travel through LAX a seamless and elevated experience. This terminal unveiling is just one example of our many critical infrastructure investments totaling more than US$12bn across the country. From coast to coast, customers will choose Delta for leading with innovation to build the airports of the future.”

Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles, said, “LAX is a central pillar of our economic strength, and our ability to bounce back so strongly from the pandemic is largely tied to direct investments we’ve made to help realize its full potential. This facility is just the latest milestone in our work to completely reimagine this airport – joining a long list of recently completed projects that are transforming the passenger experience and turning LAX into one of the premier airports in the world.”

Justin Erbacci, the CEO of LAWA, said, “The modernization of the Terminals 2 and 3 headhouse is an outstanding example of how LAX is transforming our facilities and adopting innovative solutions to make the passenger journey more efficient, secure and pleasant. We are very excited about this latest collaboration with Delta Air Lines that will provide passengers with an amazing new front door to Terminals 2 and 3.”