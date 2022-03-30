International airlines return to Harry Reid Airport

Condor, Edelweiss and Eurowings Discover airlines have resumed flights to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to the airport, this represents a near-total restoration of international non-stop services to Las Vegas, which were suspended in 2020. Those looking to travel to the area have even more opportunities than they did before the Covid-19 pandemic, as the airport now has 128 non-stop domestic city pairs compared with 116 such pairs in March 2020.

As of April 2022, LAS will have non-stop services from 16 different carriers to 17 international destinations, including those in Mexico, Canada, Panama, the UK, the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland.

Chris Jones, chief marketing officer at Harry Reid International Airport, said, “It is really special to see the continued return of world travel after losing all of our international services virtually overnight in 2020. We have seen consistently strong demand for Las Vegas, and there are plenty of opportunities for the world to get here. In North America alone, there are nine different year-round routes for those wanting to come from Mexico or Canada, and Panama opens options for those coming from all over South America. And now, with the return of service from Germany and Switzerland, along with flights from the UK and Amsterdam, it couldn’t be easier for travelers from across Europe to visit Las Vegas.”

H Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said, “International travelers are a key component in the full recovery of Las Vegas’s overall visitation, and we’re thrilled to welcome additional routes from Europe. As the travel industry continues to rebound, we’re heartened to see the international demand for Las Vegas return. From incredible outdoor activities to world-class dining and entertainment options, international visitors will once again enjoy a variety of ‘only-in-Vegas’ experiences.”