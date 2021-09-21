Passenger flow management system installed at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen airport

Airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has implemented a new passenger flow management system to improve efficiency at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (ISG) in Turkey.

The Xovis PTS system comprises 184 state-of-the-art sensors that will automatically detect congestion at touchpoints, providing real-time information to the airport’s main command center. It also features a passenger tracking and area occupancy system that monitors and directs passengers to the next available queue line or facility at either immigration, security checkpoints or washrooms.

Dato’ Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh, group CEO, MAHB, said, “ISG’s encouraging recovery continues as can be seen by its August traffic data. We recorded the highest daily passenger movements for the year so far on August 15 at 110,972 passengers. In July, there was a 35% increase in total passenger movements at three million compared to the month before. This is already at 89% of our pre-Covid performance. The pandemic has certainly introduced another level of complexity to airport processes and ISG’s more robust recovery is a good testbed to showcase technology that ensures passenger safety and convenience.”

The sensors will help reduce passenger processing time at key touchpoints especially during peak hours. Real-time waiting times are also displayed on screens to help direct passengers to the next available queue line or facility. Screens at the entrances of washrooms also indicate occupancy levels to maintain the practice of physical distancing among passengers while using the facility.