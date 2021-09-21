Munich airport’s brewery seizes opportunity from Covid downturn 

Breweries serving the restaurant sector have seen business affected by various Covid-related restrictions over the past 18-months, with the huge drop in customer numbers hitting their bottom line.

Fortunately, necessity is the mother of invention and Munich Airport’s Airbräu brewery has decided to craft a new product rather than pouring away 4,000 liters of leftover Airbräu beer.

The airport’s brewmaster René Jacobsen has developed a gin-style beer spirit under the brand name Mountain Hub Distillers, in cooperation with the Hilton Munich Airport Hotel. Apparently, distilling Airbräu beer with selected so-called botanicals resulted in a rich and aromatic “infused beer spirit”, which combines the taste of strong beer and high-percentage juniper aromas.

The limited-edition batch of beer gin was distilled at the Huber fruit distillery in Langenpreising and almost 300 liters was produced from the 4,000 liters of beer. The product is now available at Munich Airport’s Airbräu, the Mountain Hub restaurants and the Hilton Bar.