Manchester Airports Group and Copenhagen Optimization formalize partnership

UK airport operator Manchester Airports Group (MAG) and its software provider Copenhagen Optimization have formally partnered to improve operational insights and passenger journeys.

The partners have stated that they intend to create a data-led, airport-wide planning and operating approach to deliver on these goals. The companies are already developing Better Shift, a solution that gives airport operational teams the tools to make the right staffing and deployment decisions at the right time.

Kasper Hounsgaard, co-CEO of Copenhagen Optimization, said, “We see MAG as the ideal partner for us. It is forward-thinking and advanced in its technological adaptation. This provides a unique possibility to ensure that we truly understand the challenges faced by airports when developing Better Airport – our software solution, helping airports optimize every aspect of their daily operations, from curb to gate.”

Nicholas Woods, chief information officer at MAG, added, “We believe that innovation in technology will be the key driver in enhancing the airport experience. We are excited about what our partnership with Copenhagen Optimization will deliver and look forward to finding ways to give our future passengers a truly seamless experience.”

Ryan Cant, chief digital officer at MAG, continued, “We firmly believe that by investing in the right tools and technology, we can transform the way our airports operate. We are excited about the potential of our partnership with Copenhagen Optimization, and we are looking forward to finding ways to create best-in-class passenger, partner and colleague experiences.”