NEW WEBINAR: Maximizing on-time performance with Zafire’s ground-handling solutions

PT World will host an exclusive webinar, in association with Zafire Aviation, on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, titled ‘Maximizing On-Time Performance with Zafire’s Ground Handling Solutions‘.

For airlines and airports, on-time performance is critical. It affects passenger satisfaction, operational efficiency and profitability. In this exclusive webinar, PTW’s readers will be able to hear from software and aviation industry experts about the challenges associated with on-time performance, and the factors that contribute to delays.

These are important considerations when crafting the solutions that ground handlers use every day. Sign up to see how the challenges that ground handlers face have inspired industry-leading, integrated software solutions – and see those solutions in action.

You can also read more about Zafire’s ground-handling solutions in the April 2025 issue of PT World magazine.