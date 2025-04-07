IATA launches directory to support airports’ biometric services

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released its Contactless Travel Directory to help quickly scale and increase the adoption of contactless travel solutions.

IATA’s biometric solution

The directory will power a matchmaking service to help airlines identify and offer contactless travel at specific airports, including with their partner airlines.

Contactless travel uses interoperable biometric solutions to enable travelers to move through the travel process without relying on paper documentation such as passports or boarding passes. Parts of the travel process that could be made more efficient with contactless travel include bag drop, lounge access, security access, security screening and boarding.

Key features of the Contactless Travel Directory include: a single reference point for airlines to determine the availability of biometric travel touchpoints across their network; traveler eligibility information by location, so airlines know which travelers (nationality, passport compatibility and age) will be eligible for contactless services using biometric identification; and technical protocols airlines need to connect with other airline or airport biometric touchpoints.

Passenger Terminal Expo 2025

Digital services provider Airware, together with identity management providers Idemia and iPassport, will be the first to demonstrate the use of the directory. At Passenger Terminal Expo 2025, taking place in Madrid, Spain, on April 8, 9 & 10, delegates will be able to check-in for fictitious flights between the UK and Spain using the WorldJet Airline App, then pass through the biometric touchpoints at both Airware’s and Idemia’s booths, as one would in a real airport.

Nick Careen, IATA’s senior vice president of operations, safety and security, said, “The release of the Contactless Travel Directory will make it easier for airlines to expand biometric service opportunities for their customers. As travelers expect ever greater efficiency, biometric recognition technology is taking on a growing role in facilitating travel. This Directory, along with IATA’s One ID initiative, aims to accelerate that transition with critical data and global standards.”

In related news, IATA recently called for the rapid adoption of digital identity technologies to enhance aviation security and operational efficiency. Click here to read the full story.