Passenger Terminal Expo & Conference 2022 interview with Paul Griffiths, CEO Dubai Airports

As the world’s largest international airport, Dubai Airports rebounded from the global pandemic much faster than many other airports and were able to insulate ourselves from many of the problems of resource and facility reactivation that have been experienced by other airports around the world. Paul’s presentation covered recovery and rediscovery – challenges and opportunities for the world’s largest intercontinental hub.

Catch up with more interviews from Passenger Terminal Expo 2022 in Paris: https://www.passengerterminal-expo.com/en/

