SPEAKER INTERVIEW: Askin Demir, CEO of Dakar Airport

At Passenger Terminal Conference 2025 (April 8, 9 & 10) in Madrid, Spain, Askin Demir, CEO of Blaise Diagne International Airport (AIBD) in Dakar, Senegal, will give a presentation titled ‘Airport management customer experience’. Demir spoke to PTT to reveal more about the insights he plans to share at the event.

What is your presentation about?

I’ll be speaking about the incredible journey of AIBD since its grand opening in December 2017. This airport was built to replace Léopold Sédar Senghor International Airport, with the vision of creating a modern gateway for Senegal and West Africa. Located about 43km from Dakar, AIBD was named after Blaise Diagne, a pioneering political figure in Senegal’s history.

One of AIBD’s biggest strengths is its strategic location. Senegal sits at the westernmost point of Africa, making AIBD a natural hub for transatlantic and intercontinental travel. It serves as a key connection point between Africa, Europe and the Americas, offering shorter flight times compared with other West African airports. Furthermore, AIBD is positioned as a gateway to ECOWAS countries, linking Senegal to major economic and trade centers in West Africa. It’s also a strong contender for cargo and logistics operations, given its proximity to major shipping routes and Dakar’s status as an important port city.

When it opened, AIBD was designed to handle around three million passengers annually. In 2022, it welcomed 2.6 million passengers, showing steady growth despite global aviation challenges. In 2024, passenger numbers rose to 2.94 million, a 12% increase from 2022.

However, AIBD isn’t stopping there. To keep up with demand, expansion plans are already in motion. By 2025, the goal is to increase capacity to five million passengers per year, and by 2035, the target is 10 million – making it a major aviation hub for the region.

This growth hasn’t gone unnoticed. AIBD was recognized as the Best Airport in West Africa in 2022-2023 and 2024 by Airports Council International (ACI), highlighting its commitment to quality service and efficiency.

For travelers, airlines and businesses, this means better connections, more opportunities and a stronger position for Senegal on the global aviation map. AIBD’s journey is just beginning, and I’m excited to see where it takes us next!

What are the key challenges in improving airport customer service and passenger experience?

One of the biggest challenges is shifting the service mentality to a customer-first approach. In many cases, airport staff – whether in security, immigration or airline services – have traditionally operated with a bureaucratic mindset rather than a hospitality-driven one. Transforming this culture requires ongoing training, incentives and leadership commitment to instill a mindset of efficiency, professionalism and passenger care.

Thankfully, we have a unique advantage: Senegal’s culture of Teranga. Teranga, meaning hospitality, warmth and generosity, is deeply rooted in Senegalese culture and has helped AIBD create a welcoming atmosphere for travelers. Our goal is to channel this spirit into every aspect of airport operations, ensuring that from the moment passengers arrive, they feel the warmth and friendliness for which Senegal is known.

With passenger numbers increasing yearly, congestion at check-in, security and immigration remains a challenge. We prepared a new development project to implement more self-service options, e-gates and better queue management to help reduce wait times.

AIBD’s distance from Dakar (43km) means reliable transportation options are critical. While the Dakar Regional Express Train (TER) has improved connectivity, there’s still a need for affordable and efficient last-mile transportation options, including taxis and shuttle services.

AIBD has made significant progress, but the key to becoming a truly world-class airport lies in modernizing infrastructure, leveraging technology and – most importantly – changing the work culture to focus on efficiency, professionalism and hospitality.

How do you integrate customer feedback into operational improvements?

We gather passenger feedback through various channels to capture a wide range of experiences, including passenger surveys (both digital and in-terminal kiosks); social media monitoring (real-time complaints and suggestions); and direct feedback through airlines. We’ve also implemented real-time feedback tools like interactive kiosks where passengers can rate their experiences (security, baggage claim, restrooms, etc.). When issues arise, alerts are sent immediately to airport operations teams.

To act on these insights, we have dedicated customer experience committees that review the feedback and work collaboratively with different departments (such as security, airlines and ground services) to propose actionable solutions. These committees ensure that customer feedback leads directly to operational changes.

To effectively address the diverse concerns of passengers, we regularly meet with key stakeholders – including airlines, ground handling companies, government agencies and local transportation providers. These meetings help ensure alignment on priorities and collaborative problem-solving.

Some feedback requires long-term solutions that impact infrastructure or services. For example, passenger comments about seating availability or wi-fi connectivity may lead to expansion of lounge areas or improvements in network coverage. These long-term improvements are part of AIBD’s ongoing expansion and modernization projects.

Integrating customer feedback is not just about addressing immediate concerns – it’s about evolving and adapting to meet the needs of our passengers. Through data-driven decisions, stakeholder engagement and a culture of Teranga, AIBD is committed to continuously improving the travel experience and ensuring that passengers feel valued and cared for.

How can airport management teams balance efficiency with providing a personalized experience?

To achieve this balance, we focus on technology, staff training and future developments that will enhance the airport experience. While technology plays a crucial role in streamlining processes, airport staff remain the face of AIBD and must provide high-quality service. We emphasize empathy and emotional intelligence to ensure we’re assisting anxious or first-time travelers with care; effective communication to provide clear, friendly and multilingual support; problem-solving and adaptability so we’re handling delays, lost luggage or emergency situations with professionalism; as well as patience and hospitality (the Teranga Spirit) to ensure every traveler feels genuinely welcomed in the Senegalese way.

Even with increased automation, we ensure that human interaction remains available when needed. For example, we have a dedicated Meet & Assist service for passengers with special needs, VIP travelers and families.

Additionally, AIBD invests in ongoing training programs that focus on operational efficiency and customer engagement, covering fast and accurate problem resolution, handling difficult situations and ensuring positive passenger experiences through body language and communication.

To enhance efficiency and personalization, AIBD is planning to expand technology use in several key areas. First, our future plans include fully automated passenger processing using biometric identification, meaning travelers can move through security, immigration and boarding without showing physical documents. This will significantly reduce touchpoints and waiting times while ensuring a seamless experience.

Second, AI-powered systems will help optimize security checkpoint and boarding wait times by predicting passenger flow and directing travelers accordingly. This will improve crowd management and enhance efficiency. As we introduce more touchless technology, we will continue to monitor passenger feedback to ensure a balance between automation and human service. Regular stakeholder meetings with airlines, security and customer service teams will help us refine our approach.

What role does technology play in enhancing customer service at airports?

One of the biggest frustrations for passengers is long queues and delays. Technology helps us improve efficiency without compromising service quality. Today, in major airports, passengers can check in, clear security and board their flights using facial recognition, reducing touchpoints and wait times. Self-service kiosks and e-gates provide passengers with a quick and easy way to check in, print boarding passes and drop off their baggage, minimizing unnecessary interactions.

Technology helps us tailor services to meet individual needs, making each traveler’s journey more comfortable. Data analytics helps us suggest restaurants, shopping options or lounge services based on passenger preferences, making their time at the airport more enjoyable. No matter how efficient an airport is, travelers still need assistance from real people. Technology helps us respond to passenger needs faster and more effectively. AI and predictive analytics will help us forecast peak times and optimize staff allocation, ensuring shorter lines and smoother operations. From smart queuing systems, passengers will receive real-time updates on security wait times and be guided toward less congested areas, reducing stress and improving efficiency.

Contactless payments and services in the shops, restaurants and service counters at AIBD are increasingly moving toward cashless and touchless transactions, ensuring both safety and convenience.

While technology is transforming airports, we believe that human interaction remains essential. Our approach is simple: use technology to reduce stress and inconvenience but always keep a personal touch where it matters most.

What are the future trends you see emerging in airport customer experience?

No one wants to spend more time in an airport than necessary. People want faster check-ins, shorter lines and no stress. However, at the same time, if they have to wait, they’d rather do it somewhere comfortable, with good food and maybe even a waterfall. At AIBD, we take inspiration from world-class airports like Changi while keeping true to our own identity – one that blends innovation with the warm hospitality of Teranga.

Wouldn’t it be great if airports could anticipate what you need before you even ask? The future is all about AI and data-driven personalization – making travel smoother and maybe even enjoyable.

Large airports can be confusing. You land at Gate 1A, but your next flight is at Gate 47Z, and you have 10 minutes to get there. Introduce an AI-based wayfinding app, so passengers can quickly find their gate, baggage claim or the nearest café.

Passengers aren’t just looking for convenience – they also care about sustainability. Eco-friendly airports are no longer an option – they’re a necessity. We will invest in solar energy in 2025 and improve our water conservation systems. We are planning to move toward paperless travel with digital boarding passes and e-tickets.

At AIBD, we admire what airports like Changi have achieved, but we also know that we have our own identity to celebrate. Our goal is to adopt world-class innovations to improve efficiency; keep the human touch alive, because no amount of AI can replace the warmth of Teranga; and invest in sustainability and smart technology because the future is digital but should also be green.

The future of airport customer experience is fast, seamless and personalized, but most importantly it should still feel human. At AIBD we are committed to making that future a reality – with efficiency, innovation and a smile.

To hear more valuable industry insights from top aviation executives, book a conference pass for Passenger Terminal Conference, taking place on April 8, 9 & 10, 2025, in Madrid, Spain.