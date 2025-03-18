SPEAKER INTERVIEW: Pushpalatha Subramaniam, director of consumer affairs at the Malaysian Aviation Commission

Passenger Terminal Today sat down with Pushpalatha Subramaniam, director of consumer affairs at the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM), to find out more about the ‘Powering passenger experiences: the regulator-operator alliance‘ panel discussion, which will take place on Day 1 of Passenger Terminal Conference 2025 (April 8, 9 & 10) in Madrid, Spain.

What is your panel about?

This panel will highlight the critical role of collaboration between regulators and airport operators in enhancing passenger experience. The focus here will be on how alignment between these stakeholders translates regulatory goals into practical improvements at airports. We’ll explore the behind-the-scenes strategies that transform compliance into operational excellence, showcasing real-world impacts on service quality and passenger satisfaction.

What are the main challenges regulators and operators face in improving passenger experience?

One of the key challenges is striking a balance between regulatory compliance and operational efficiency. While the panel will cover examples like the Malaysia Aviation Consumer Protection Code (MACPC) and the Quality of Service (QoS) Framework, a significant hurdle is adapting global best practices to fit Malaysia’s unique aviation landscape. For instance, ensuring smaller regional airports can meet the same standards as larger hubs like Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) requires tailored support and capacity-building initiatives. Additionally, aligning diverse stakeholder priorities – from airlines to ground handlers – remains an ongoing effort that benefits from open dialogue and phased implementation strategies.

How can collaboration between regulators and airport operators improve overall passenger experience?

The panel session will discuss MAVCOM’s consultative approach, particularly in the development stage of the QoS Framework. Expanding on this, collaboration is not just about co-creating standards but also about fostering an environment where operators feel empowered to suggest innovative solutions. An example that may be reserved for future discussions is co-creating standards, where airports introduced objective measurements such as queueing sensors to monitor passenger wait times, GPS-enabled trackers to ensure bus service availability and real-time data dashboards for operational transparency. This method helps both MAVCOM and airport operators manage risks while exploring new opportunities to enhance service quality.

What role do regulatory frameworks play in shaping airport operations and passenger services?

Regulatory frameworks provide the structure needed to maintain consistency and quality in passenger services. The panel will touch on key performance indicators such as queuing times and cleanliness of washrooms, and I expect the Q&A will delve into how these frameworks also serve as a foundation for continuous improvement. For example, MAVCOM uses benchmarking and shadow phases (a trial period where new standards are tested without penalties) to help airports adapt before full enforcement. This approach promotes a culture of learning and gradual enhancement rather than abrupt compliance pressure.

How do you see future regulations supporting the integration of emerging technologies in airports?

I would emphasize how MAVCOM encourages airports to integrate technologies such as AI-driven analytics and biometric solutions. Future regulations will likely focus on creating agile frameworks that adapt to fast-evolving technologies while maintaining stringent data protection and passenger privacy. This balance will enable airports to innovate responsibly, offering passengers seamless and personalized experiences.

What trends in passenger expectations do you foresee influencing regulations in the next decade?

Building on the panel’s insights, future regulations will need to address three main trends: hyper-personalization, sustainability and inclusiveness. Passengers will increasingly expect tailored experiences, which require clear guidelines on personal data usage and privacy. Additionally, sustainability will not only influence operational practices but also drive regulatory incentives for green initiatives. Finally, inclusivity standards will become more granular, ensuring airports accommodate special passengers with hidden disabilities and enhance accessibility features across all touchpoints. This includes initiatives such as the Butterfly Effect program, the introduction of calm rooms, guidelines for traveling with service animals, and strategies to reduce passenger anxiety – ultimately creating a more seamless and supportive journey for all travelers.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

The regulator-operator relationship is evolving from a transactional model to a strategic partnership, making it a continuous journey – ultimately aiming to create a seamless experience from the moment passengers arrive at the airport to their final destination. MAVCOM makes efforts to strengthen this alliance through initiatives like the Airport Service Excellence Awards, which recognize airport operators that exceed QoS benchmarks.

With Malaysia set to chair ASEAN in 2025 and the Visit Malaysia 2026 tourism campaign on the horizon, ensuring smooth passenger experiences and efficient airport operations is more critical than ever. Initiatives from Immigration Malaysia, such as the use of MyBorderPass QR codes and the expansion of immigration auto gates to 63 countries, are pivotal in reducing queue times and facilitating seamless international travel.

Moving forward, our goal is to establish a feedback loop where passengers and airport operators actively contribute to shaping aviation regulatory frameworks, ensuring they remain adaptable and effective in a rapidly evolving industry. These efforts will play a vital role in supporting Malaysia’s position as a leading aviation hub in the region.

