Passenger expectations for well-being and premium experiences are increasing, ACI World reports

Airports Council International (ACI) World has launched the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) 2024 Global Traveller Survey (GTS) report, revealing shifts in passenger expectations amid a stabilizing travel landscape and an increasing demand for traveler well-being and premium experiences.

For the fifth year, ACI World’s ASQ GTS report captures insights from over 4,125 travelers across 30 countries who have traveled by air at least once in the past 12 months.

Main findings

Despite economic pressures, enthusiasm for travel reportedly remains steady. In fact, 67% of respondents indicated they plan to travel as frequently or more often in 2024 than they did in 2023. Travelers are now planning trips further in advance and show growing confidence in long-term travel arrangements, reflecting a post-Covid return of industry confidence.

With the increasing importance of consumer well-being, the report found that travelers are expecting an enjoyable experience that will keep their stress and anxiety levels at their lowest. Two-thirds of the respondents reported feeling positive about their next airport journey, yet a significant portion (one-third) highlighted a clear demand for wellness-focused environments to enhance their overall travel experience.

The most stressful touchpoints for travelers were found to occur during the pre-boarding phase, with stress levels decreasing once these processes are completed. ACI World highlighted that this presents an opportunity to improve the overall experience at shopping and dining facilities, as travelers are in a positive emotional state, yet their expectations are often not fully met.

Justin Erbacci, ACI World director general, commented, “The ASQ 2024 Global Traveller Survey report reflects a landscape where travelers’ expectations are solidifying around convenience, premium options and sustainability. Travelers seek a reduced-stress journey and are more eager than ever to enjoy enhanced airport experiences. They prioritize comfort, personalization and ethical engagement.”

Traveler preferences

According to the report, travelers increasingly value technology that personalizes and streamlines their journey, enhancing their overall well-being throughout the airport experience. A notable 78% of respondents expressed interest in ‘ready-to-fly’ options such as remote check-in and pre-clearance, highlighting a strong preference for efficient, tech-enabled travel.

The research also asserted that promising solutions to streamline the journey depend on travelers’ willingness to share personal information. While many travelers are open to sharing some data, the industry must offer them the flexibility to choose what information they share and with whom.

The report also found that there is a growing demand for premium services, including faster check-ins and enhanced lounge experiences, with an emphasis on personalized, engaging and entertaining journeys.

Additionally, the researchers underlined that travelers are drawn to brands with ethical and eco-friendly practices, affecting their airport retail choices. Younger travelers, in particular, are eager to adjust their behavior to support sustainability, and are highly interested in airport initiatives focused on this area.

