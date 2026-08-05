Munich Airport becomes first in Germany to earn ACI accessibility accreditation

Munich Airport has become the first airport in Germany to achieve Level 1 of the Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation (AEA) program, run by global airport association ACI World.

The AEA program is designed to help airports measure, evaluate and improve their accessibility management and culture. According to Munich Airport, it is the only international assessment and accreditation program specifically dedicated to airport accessibility for people with disabilities.

The program takes a holistic approach, assessing not only infrastructure but also strategy, management, processes, training and corporate culture. Evaluation criteria include accessible entrances and wayfinding systems, the quality of services for passengers with reduced mobility (PRM), digital and communication services, support services for travelers with limited mobility, staff awareness training, and collaboration with disability organizations. The assessment also examines how accessibility is integrated into corporate strategy and management, the application of design principles, and compliance with national and international standards.

Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport, said, “I am very pleased about this accreditation. It is the result of the dedicated efforts of many of my colleagues at our airport. Together, we are sending a strong message in support of barrier-free travel for all Munich Airport passengers.”

Having achieved Level 1, Munich Airport says its next goal is to progress to Level 2 of the AEA program.

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