Aviation industry urges implementation of API and PNR systems across Africa in alignment with global standards

The African Airlines Association (AFRAA), the Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have urged African states to implement advance passenger information (API) and passenger name record (PNR) systems in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and global best practices.

API and PNR systems provide governments with passenger information ahead of travel, helping to strengthen border security, support law enforcement efforts and facilitate the movement of legitimate travelers. Implementation should be in alignment with internationally agreed standards, supported by clear legal and operational frameworks.

The organizations also urged governments not to fund API and PNR national border security programs through charges imposed on airlines and/or passengers.

“We support the implementation of API and PNR data transfer and recognize the important role passenger data plays in keeping borders secure,” the parties said in a joint statement.

“However, these systems must be aligned around internationally recognized standards and funded correctly. A consistent approach, with governments and industry working together, improves security outcomes, makes travel more seamless, safeguards personal data and avoids unnecessary costs and complexity.”

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