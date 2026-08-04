Gatwick’s Northern Runway project to continue after Court of Appeal rejects legal challenge

A Court of Appeal ruling has upheld the Secretary of State for Transport’s September 2025 decision to grant development consent for Gatwick’s Northern Runway project. The court has also refused permission for campaign groups to pursue a further appeal.

Pierre-Hugues Schmit, chief executive of London Gatwick, said, “Today’s Court of Appeal decision to comprehensively reject the legal challenges brought by the two campaign groups opposing London Gatwick’s Northern Runway project confirms, yet again, that the September 2025 decision by the Secretary of State for Transport to approve the Northern Runway project was taken properly and lawfully. We are also very pleased that this ruling, from senior Court of Appeal judges, brings to an end an eight-year planning and legal process that has carefully tested and scrutinized every aspect of our expansion plans on multiple occasions.”

He added, “The Northern Runway project will deliver significant business, tourism and trade benefits for the UK, including 14,000 new jobs, a £1bn [US$1.3bn] boost to the economy every year and a comprehensive education, skills and business strategy designed to bring maximum benefits to local people and the Gatwick region. This final ruling means that we can now press on with the important job of bringing this exciting project to life and move forward into the design and delivery phase.”

The Department for Transport said first flights from the extended runway are expected from 2030, adding 100,000 additional flights a year and expanding on the more than 200 destinations Gatwick currently offers.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said, “This is a major milestone for Gatwick, for local communities, with expansion unlocking investment and creating thousands of new jobs. Around 13 million more passengers and 100,000 more flights will give holidaymakers greater choice and strengthen global links to help make the UK one of the most attractive places in the world to invest.”

The government said any airport expansion, including a proposed third runway at Heathrow, must meet strict conditions on air quality, carbon emissions and noise. Alexander pointed to £219m (US$295m) recently announced to boost sustainable aviation fuel production in the UK, alongside £43m (US$58m) for the development of hydrogen-powered and electric flight.

In related news, London Gatwick awards construction contracts to support six-year capital investment program