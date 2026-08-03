Free bus travel offered to London Luton Airport passengers this August.

London Luton Airport (LLA) is offering free bus travel throughout August 2026 to encourage holidaymakers across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire to leave their cars at home.

Under the Fly and Ride initiative, adult passengers can travel free on a range of Arriva and Stagecoach services by showing a valid printed or digital boarding pass for an LLA flight during August 2026. The scheme complements the Department for Transport‘s free summer bus travel offer for children aged five to 15 in England, meaning many families can reach the airport at no cost this month.

With some services running 24 hours a day and buses as frequent as every seven minutes in Luton, passengers can be dropped off directly outside the terminal. The offer is valid on Arriva routes 101, X1, X2, X3, X4, A and Z, and Stagecoach’s MK1, covering towns including Stevenage, Milton Keynes, Aylesbury, Bedford and Dunstable, from any stop between August 1-31. Return journeys must be completed by August 31 to qualify, and the offer excludes National Express and Greenline services.

Alberto Martin, CEO of London Luton Airport, said, “This is a fantastic initiative and a great example of how we continually look to extend our simple and friendly passenger experience far beyond the terminal doors. As we prepare for our busiest summer on record, we’re delighted to offer passengers the opportunity to leave the car at home, take advantage of excellent local bus services and travel to the airport for free.”

Toby France, commercial director for Arriva Midlands, said, “It’s a great chance for families to save money on their way to the airport, leave the car at home and start their holiday. We’re proud Arriva services are part of the scheme, and our buses run frequently and drop passengers right at the terminal door.”

Darren Roe, managing director of Stagecoach East, said, “The bus is the quick and easy way to get to the airport, and the ideal alternative to taxi, train, Uber or even parking. The bus takes you right to the door, is super comfy and offers you a stressless, affordable start to your holiday.”

Families traveling by train can also purchase a £20 (US$27) family ticket, valid for two adults and up to four children, for journeys between London St Pancras and LLA on the Luton Airport Express, offered separately by East Midlands Railway.

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