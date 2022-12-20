Phoenix Sky Harbor launches autonomous vehicle service

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona has launched a fully autonomous rider-only vehicle service with Waymo to the general public.

In November 2022, Waymo began offering its Trusted Tester participants the opportunity to take autonomous rides to and from downtown Phoenix and the airport with an autonomous specialist in the vehicle. Now, Waymo has removed the autonomous specialist from the vehicle, and anyone can hail a Waymo to ride between the airport and downtown.

Rides are available 24 hours, seven days a week, in Waymo’s fully electric Jaguar I-Pace equipped with the fifth-generation Waymo Driver. Pickups and drop-offs occur at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station where travelers can hop on the free PHX Sky Train direct to the terminals. Trains arrive and depart every few minutes. Waymo also intends to double its Waymo One service area in Downtown Phoenix. The expansion connects the airport service to the downtown area.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said, “Phoenix is leading the future of mobility and modernizing how the world will experience travel. The exciting technology offers our customers an additional option for traveling to the airport in a clean, sustainable and technologically advanced mode of transportation. The future has arrived in Phoenix.”