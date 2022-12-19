Sydney Airport to open department store concept

Sydney Airport and Heinemann are to open a department store concept for the airport’s domestic terminals (T2 and T3) in July 2023.

The concept spans more than 2,270m2 across both terminals – 1,765m2 in T2 and 506m2 in T3 – and will offer a suite of fashion, accessories, watches, jewelry, perfumes, cosmetics, skincare, confectionery and wines and spirits. Heinemann will operate the stores on a five-year concession.

A mix of Australian brands and international offerings will be available across both terminals, with the retail mix curated to reflect each terminal’s customer base. For example, the T2 store will prominently feature designer streetwear and athleisure, as well as on-trend product categories such as niche fragrances and clean skin in a retail environment designed to be more playful and vibrant. This is intended to cater to leisure travelers and a youthful passenger demographic. In contrast, T3 has been curated to appeal to business travelers, as it will offer retail focused on gifting, luxury fashion, accessories and beauty brands.

Heinemann’s full domestic airport product assortment will be available on its web shop, and it will deploy its Heinemann & Me loyalty program in its domestic airport stores. The company will also offer Australia-wide home delivery and click-and-collect services along with its international duty-free shops.

Mark Zaouk, executive general manager of commercial at Sydney Airport, said, “The retail experience in our T1 International terminal is among the best in the world and I’m excited that we are now able to bring a similar experience to domestic passengers. Heinemann delivered a strong vision for what we wanted to achieve, and it was a natural fit to extend our partnership to T2 and 3 to provide a cohesive, high-quality shopping experience across the airport.”

Marvin von Plato, CEO of Heinemann Asia Pacific, commented, “Our new domestic concession in Sydney is a step change in our regional business model and is a huge opportunity to engage with customers well before and after they actually travel, reinforcing our goal to be a valuable travel companion. This also represents a natural extension of our relationship with our brand partners into the domestic market.”

George Tsoukalas, managing director of Heinemann Australia, added, “The possibilities in a domestic retail offer are extremely exciting – we are now able to offer more brands and value-added services like home delivery, all enhancing the customer experience. We are also thrilled to pioneer this new concept in Australia, which we know customers will love. This new concession is the fruit of the great trust and collaboration we have built with Sydney Airport in our duty-free business, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to deepen our partnership with them.”