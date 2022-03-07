Stakeholder workshops to discuss improved mass-transit plans for LaGuardia Airport

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) is holding a series of workshops to consider local input on new mass-transit options for reducing car traffic and increasing connectivity to LaGuardia Airport, New York.

The airport operator has reached out to involve more than 70 key stakeholders in the local community, including elected officials and community organizations, to describe the options and the factors currently being considered.

In mid-March, PANYNJ will host two public workshops on the options being evaluated, which include two potential subway extensions, five potential routes for fixed guideways for light rail connections, five potential bus routes, a ferry service and other emerging technologies.

The in-person public workshops will be held at the LaGuardia Marriott Hotel in East Elmhurst on March 16 and at the Astoria World Manor on March 24. Attendees will be able to record comments for consideration in the evaluation process.

A panel of three international, national and regional transportation experts will also provide input on the evaluation of the mass-transit options.

To view the 14 mass-transit options, click here.