Stakeholder workshops to discuss improved mass-transit plans for LaGuardia Airport

LaGuardia Airport Terminal B was named World’s Best New Airport for 2021 by UNESCO's Prix Versailles award - credit: PANYNJ (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) is holding a series of workshops to consider local input on new mass-transit options for reducing car traffic and increasing connectivity to LaGuardia Airport, New York.

The airport operator has reached out to involve more than 70 key stakeholders in the local community, including elected officials and community organizations, to describe the options and the factors currently being considered.

In mid-March, PANYNJ will host two public workshops on the options being evaluated, which include two potential subway extensions, five potential routes for fixed guideways for light rail connections, five potential bus routes, a ferry service and other emerging technologies.

The in-person public workshops will be held at the LaGuardia Marriott Hotel in East Elmhurst on March 16 and at the Astoria World Manor on March 24. Attendees will be able to record comments for consideration in the evaluation process.

A panel of three international, national and regional transportation experts will also provide input on the evaluation of the mass-transit options.

To view the 14 mass-transit options, click here.

Dan originally joined Passenger Terminal World in 2014 having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry. As online editor, he now produces daily content for the website and supports the editor with the publication of each exciting new issue. When he's not reporting on the latest aviation news, Dan can be found on the golf course or apprehensively planning his next DIY project.

