Vietjet and Changi Airports International (CAI) to co-develop aviation services in Vietnam

Vietjet and Changi Airports International (CAI) have signed a partnership agreement worth US$$1.5bn to develop the provision of aviation services at airports in Vietnam and across the region.

The partners will cooperate in the research and development of projects at airports in Vietnam, which include green, sustainable and smart infrastructure development projects. This forms part of CAI’s collection of collaborations that aim to improve the standards of airports globally.

Eugene Gan, CEO of CAI, said, “We believe that our expertise and geographical experience in managing airports around the world will add value to Vietjet and related partners in raising development and management standards to optimize airport-related operations; hence promoting economic development, boosting connectivity in Vietnam and in the region. Our approaches always prioritize sustainability with close attention to the global ecosystem and surrounding catchment.”

Dr Nguyen Thanh Hung, vice chairman of the board of directors, Vietjet, said, “Through the partnership with an industry expert such as Changi Airports International, we seek to contribute to the development and improvement of aviation services standards in Vietnam and in the region. The partnership further expresses our commitment to economic development goals, especially in aviation and sustainable development. The signing is significantly crucial in the context that the two countries are gradually opening up in a post-pandemic environment, creating more motivation for Vietjet to further expand its flight network in Vietnam and international markets.”