Contractors named for Dublin Airport civil engineering works

Irish airport operator daa has selected Sisk/Lagan Joint Venture (JV) to undertake its Dublin Airport airside and landside civil engineering framework worth more than €325m (US$430m).

The joint venture will benefit from John Sisk & Son’s position as one of the leading building and civil engineering contractors in Ireland, and Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure’s experience in global airport development.

The Airside and Landside Lot 1 framework is part of daa’s capital investment program 2020+ for Dublin Airport (CIP 2020+), which is designed to deliver continued growth over the medium term. This framework consists of several civil engineering and infrastructure projects to upgrade the pavement, drainage and electrical systems at boarding gate piers, aircraft stands, terminals, aprons, taxiways and the general airfield campus.

Lagan Aviation recently completed several high-profile airport projects at Ireland West Airport, London City Airport and London Southend Airport. Sisk has previously completed major Irish civil engineering projects including Luas Cross City and Limerick Tunnel and is currently working on the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade works in Cork.

Ultan McCloskey, director of infrastructure at daa, said, “Dublin Airport plays a vital role in connecting Ireland with the world, and daa has an ongoing requirement to invest in our infrastructure to achieve that mission. We are looking forward to working in partnership with leaders in building and civil engineering that have the people, processes and best practice to support our existing in-house teams. Working with Sisk/Lagan Joint Venture (JV) to undertake our airside and landside civil engineering works will ensure we collectively deliver the capital investment program required right across Dublin Airport.”

Paul Brown, CEO at John Sisk & Son, said, “Sisk/Lagan JV is delighted to be selected by daa to complete the Airside and Landside Lot 1 Framework at Dublin Airport. Sisk has a proud history of delivering first-class civil engineering projects in Ireland. We look forward to beginning our new working relationship with daa, Lagan and local communities to create a positive legacy at Dublin Airport.”

Steve Turner, managing director at Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure, said, “Sisk/Lagan JV look forward to working along with daa and the stakeholders to deliver the Airside and Landside Lot 1 Framework. Lagan has a long track record of delivering infrastructure projects in airports and we look forward to working with Sisk on this framework.”

In 2019, Dublin Airport welcomed a record 32.9 million passengers and had flights to more than 190 destinations in 42 countries operated by almost 50 airlines. According to daa, rebuilding Ireland’s connectivity will play a vital role in helping the Irish economy to recover from the economic shock of the pandemic.