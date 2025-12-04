Bahrain Airport Company to ink new deal with Thales

Bahrain Airport Company, the operating and managing body of Bahrain International Airport, is to renew its long-term partnership with Thales for the provision of maintenance and support for the airport’s security systems.

The new agreement includes airport security cameras, airport access control, airport public announcements and all related system integrations.

Thales’s integrated security system uses tools and video analytics to help identify and track persons of interest, while coordinating digital and physical security measures to reduce the impact of potential cyber incidents on airport operations.

In related news, Bahrain Airport Company recently appointed new security leaders