Mott MacDonald to lead consultation on airport development in Saudi Arabia

Engineering, management and development consultancy Mott McDonald has been appointed Airports Masterplan Framework consultant by Matarat Holding to advise on airport development across Saudi Arabia.

Over the next two years, Mott McDonald will provide reviews and updates to existing masterplans for 25 Saudi airports and develop robust strategies for future growth and investment. The airports include two major hubs, Riyadh Airport and Jeddah Airport, five airports focused on international travel and tourism, six regional airports, six domestic airports and six remote airports, which serve a social or developmental purpose.

Mott MacDonald’s sector specialists will outline development strategies for each of the airports by addressing future demand, facility capacity, land use, development alternatives, preferred plan selection and implementation strategies, including infrastructure upgrades.

Comprehensive development plans will be created for short-, medium- and long-term airport growth, environmental impact assessments and estimates of capital expenditure investments for the next 25 years.

Jonathan Looker, managing director for Saudi Arabia at Mott MacDonald, said, “It’s an exciting period for aviation development in Saudi Arabia. We look forward to working with Matarat Holding on robust airport development plans that can meet changing passenger demand, cargo growth and drive positive returns on investment.”

Engineer Turki AlMubadal, executive vice president of projects and technical affairs at Matarat, added, “Matarat is pleased to enter into this framework agreement with Mott MacDonald for the refresh of airport masterplans across the Kingdom. By combining Mott MacDonald’s global expertise with the capabilities of Matarat’s team, we are not only meeting current planning requirements but also strengthening the local competencies that will support the long-term growth and resilience of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s aviation ecosystem.”

