AFRAA announces border security changes across the region

The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) has announced that five countries intend to introduce a single tourist visa that enables travelers to visit all the countries for a short time. Similar to the Schengen initiative in Europe, the African Univisa will apply to Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Zambia and Zimbabwe have already begun to implement the program between the two countries, as well as short stays in Botswana.

Meanwhile, Togo and São Tomé and Príncipe have signed a separate agreement for visa-free travel for their citizens, aiming to enhance movement and connectivity between the two West African nations.

AFRAA also announced that Nigeria is close to launching a new e-visa system to boost tourism and business travel. This includes the installation of e-gates at the international airports in Lagos and Abuja. In addition, the advanced passenger information system and passenger name records will be integrated to improve border control and clearance systems.