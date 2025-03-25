Charlotte Douglas opens new TSA checkpoint

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) opened the new Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Checkpoint 2 for limited passenger screenings on March 24. It will become fully operational on March 26, with Checkpoint A to permanently close later this week.

Positioned at the center of the Terminal Lobby, Checkpoint 2 will be the main screening location for TSA PreCheck and flight crews. Employee lanes will be available at all three checkpoints.

Launching the checkpoint completes the airport’s plan to consolidate five lettered checkpoints into three numbered ones, while also expanding the total number of screening lanes.

With the added screening lanes, TSA expects to process an additional 600 passengers per hour. All concourses and aircraft gates are accessible from any security checkpoint.

More Terminal Lobby improvements are on the way, including the introduction of three additional Automated Exit Lanes in the ticketing area and two new baggage carousels in baggage claim. Once completed, there will be eight high-capacity baggage devices.

The airport is transforming the terminal originally built in 1982 to accommodate 2.8 million annual passengers. In 2024, CLT saw a record 58.8 million travelers, with 18 million — 31% of total passengers — using the terminal lobby for arrivals and departures. The expansion project is expected to be completed later this year.

