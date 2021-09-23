Bristol Airport grants nearly US$200k to local community

Bristol Airport (BRS) in England has granted more than £145,000 (US$198,000) so far in 2021 to local community projects around the airport via its environmental improvement fund.

The purpose of BRS’s environmental improvement fund (known at the local community fund) is to help mitigate the impact of the airport’s operations and to give something back to surrounding communities who are situated nearby. Each year, BRS contributes a minimum of £100,000 (US$136,530) to the local community fund. Since it started in 2012 has made grants totalling more than £1.2m (US$1.6m).

Overseen by an independently chaired committee of airport and North Somerset council representatives, the fund has supported 52 local community projects to date. Projects which are eligible for support include initiatives to mitigate the impact of aircraft and ground noise, improvements to transport infrastructure, measures to reduce community severance, nature conservation, educational projects and local sustainability initiatives. The fund’s area of benefit includes the parishes of Winford, Wrington, Backwell, Brockley, Cleeve and Barrow Gurney.

Last year a total of 22 projects were supported with contributions ranging from £300 – £10,000 (US$410 – US$136,530). This included noise insulation grants for residents, outdoor play area for West Leigh Infants School, electric adaptive bikes for Strawberry Line Café, Cleeve village hall facilities, various road safety and traffic calming improvement schemes, support for Winford community shop and environmental learning projects for local schools.

Mike Clements, chairman, Wrington Cricket Club said, “The Bristol Airport local community fund has allowed the club to purchase a set of covers for the first time in its history. In a difficult time for local

sports clubs, it has allowed us to provide cricket for 5 junior sides from beginners to under 15s for both boys and girls as well as a senior side. With the vagaries of the weather, covers are now a necessity for any cricket club and have already proved themselves by saving several matches and generally keeping the wickets safe for everyone to play on.”

Barry Hamblin, chair of the BRS local community fund said, “We are proud of the role we play in our neighbouring communities and are committed to continuing supporting local projects through the Local Community Fund, despite the challenges and difficulties of Covid.”