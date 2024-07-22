Canadian North opens training facility at Edmonton International Airport

Canadian North Airlines has unveiled its state-of-the-art CAE 7000XR Boeing 737 Full-Flight Simulator (FFS) and new 30,000ft2 (2,787m2) training facility at Edmonton International Airport.

The new facility will enable pilots to earn and maintain their proficiency in-country, ensuring reliable access for pilots to training sessions closer to home. The FFS will allow pilots to master flight deck procedures, including emergency checklists, as well as perform a variety of flying scenarios to develop and hone their skills.

“Our number one priority is to safely and reliably deliver essential passenger, cargo and charter services for our customers and communities,” said Shelly De Caria, president and CEO of Canadian North. “Our investment in this state-of-the-art Boeing 737 Full Flight Simulator and training center underscores our commitment to ensuring pilot proficiency and safety, for the benefit of everyone we serve.”

Myron Keehn, president and CEO, Edmonton International Airport (YEG), added, “Aviation is a collaborative and innovative industry. Welcoming Canadian North’s newest flight simulator and training facility right here at YEG will showcase the potential and unlock possibilities in our region. We’re proud to work alongside forward-thinking organizations like Canadian North and its partners to advance and strengthen the aviation industry.”

The new simulator is scheduled to enter service in August. Canadian North also operates a ‘Level D’ 737-300 Full-Flight Simulator at Edmonton International Airport.