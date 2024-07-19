Vinci announces details of $30m expansion of Las Américas International Airport.

As part of an expansion and modernization project, Vinci Airports has announced improvements to Las Américas International Airport, which serves the Dominican Republic’s capital city, Santo Domingo.

With an investment of more than US$30m, the project includes the remodeling of the airport’s arrivals area, renovation of the roofs, façades, lighting, information systems and air conditioning, as well as the expansion and renovation of the vehicle parking lot.

The project is focused on improving sustainability. Consequently, Vinci Airports, via operator Aerodom, is creating an airport terminal roof of approximately 3,600m2 that will enable rainwater recovery and feature a 1.5MWP solar power plant.

The vehicle parking lot renovation will include 400 additional parking spaces and new road surfacing and signage.