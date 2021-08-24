Chinese aviation authority opens Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport

Airport operator Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has officially opened Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport in Shandong.

Built by China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), the airport is the first in the Shandong Province to achieve 4F status, meaning it can handle a wide variety of large aircraft.

The facility includes car parking, a transfer center, high-speed rail and subway stations. The whole province is within one hour of the airport, and passengers can reach major cities around Qingdao city within two hours.

Now that Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport has been put into operation, it will play a major role in national strategies such as the Shanghe Demonstration Zone, the Qingdao Area of China (Shandong) Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ) and the development of the Yellow River basin.