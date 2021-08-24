Scottish airports praised for Covid safety standards

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has praised Aberdeen and Glasgow airports for their hygiene safety standards following the launch of an international Covid-secure audit scheme.

The health and safety measures were audited and deemed best practice by the Council Aviation Recovery Task Force Covid-secure guidance set out by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Introduced following a recommendation from the UK government’s Global Travel Taskforce, the audits consisted of three phases: a self-assessment, an evidence-based review and a physical visit to each airport conducted by the CAA and scientists from both Public Health England and Scotland bodies.

Mark Johnston, chief operating officer at AGS Airports, which owns Aberdeen and Glasgow airports, said, “Our airports remained open throughout the pandemic and played an important role in supporting the national effort during the last 18 months. They supported lifeline routes to the islands, ensured PPE cargo arrived safely, helped maintain critical connectivity for key workers in sectors such as oil and gas, and provided facilities for Covid-19 testing centers.

“We are really pleased with the positive feedback we received from the audit teams that visited both our airports recently. As a group we acted quickly during the pandemic to ensure that our passengers and people felt safe at all times, and the measures in place will continue to support this as air travel slowly opens up and more people choose to fly.

“A lot of credit must go to our operational staff, who work incredibly hard to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who passes through or works within our terminals.”

Enhanced health measures introduced at the airports, included: