Istanbul commits to ACI net zero by 2050

Istanbul Airport says it has joined the ‘net zero CO2 commitment initiated by Airports Council International (ACI). The airport states it will accelerate work toward achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and has announced several initiatives, including the use of hydrogen fuel for heating and transportation purposes, and the implementation of carbon capture technology.

Airport operator İGA’s airport operations CEO Kadri Samsunlu stated, “At İGA, we are aware that we have an important responsibility toward future generations. Acting with this sense of responsibility, we took action for a cleaner world. At Istanbul Airport – Turkey’s gateway to the world – we have prepared our roadmap for net zero CO2 emission by 2050 and created our carbon emission reduction strategy by making quite aggressive planning in this direction.

“We have been involved in a process where technological and operational requirements are constantly monitored and evaluated. By implementing many of our projects in advance, we will have achieved our zero-emission targets even before the year 2050. In the long run, we will supply the majority of our electrical energy needs from renewable sources through the installation of solar power plants and purchases of green energy. We believe that our afforestation activities will also become a sink of significant amounts of carbon emissions.”