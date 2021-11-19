Ferrovial Airports to build its latest network of vertiports in the UK

Hot on the heels of its plan to deploy more than 10 vertiports in Florida, Ferrovial Airports has announced plans for a network of 25 vertiports across the UK.

The network will develop the infrastructure for high-speed, zero-carbon eVTOL jet aircraft to land, recharge and take off safely while reducing noise impact and improving energy efficiency through collaboration with eVTOL jet aircraft developers Lilium and Vertical Aerospace. To develop the design and engineering components of the vertiport infrastructure, Ferrovial has partnered with the architecture practice Grimshaw and the engineering consultancy company Mott MacDonald.

Kevin Cox, CEO of Ferrovial Airports’ vertiports business, said, “The partnership between vertiports and eVTOLs will provide high-speed, affordable, emissions-free travel to millions of people. This network will boost local economies with a new model of regional connectivity.”