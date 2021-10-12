Gold Coast terminal extension progressing well

As many Australians prepare to restart their travel plans, the Gold Coast Airport terminal expansion is apparently progressing ahead of its opening in 2022. The three-level 30,000m2 terminal expansion, which will double the floor size of the existing terminal, includes four glass aerobridges, additional retail space and a large departure lounge.

The airport says that work on the building’s exterior is well advanced and the focus has now turned to fitting out key internal areas and completing infrastructure to support the aerobridges, with installation to start later this year.

Queensland Airports CEO Chris Mills said the project was a “game-changer” for Gold Coast Airport and would set the business up for the future, at a time when the industry would be rebuilding from the impacts of Covid.

“The terminal expansion will connect seamlessly with the existing terminal, via a system that swings between domestic and international passenger arrivals and departures,” he explained. “All of our passengers, whether they use the existing or new building, will continue to enjoy quick and easy access and a warm welcome from our team.”

The terminal design is said to reflect the natural environment and the relaxed nature of the region, with elements such as timber decking and an open structure close to the Rydges Gold Coast Airport hotel.