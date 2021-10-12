BACL signs up retail planner for retail and F&B village at Bengaluru Airport

Portland Design and DP Architects Singapore have been appointed by Bengaluru Airport City (BACL) to design the Retail-Dining-Entertainment Village (RDE Village) being developed at Bengaluru Airport, India.

The RDE Village, which Portland will be responsible for, is to be a retail and lifestyle destination. The operators say it will be set within the airport environment and is envisioned to have an open fluid environment that seamlessly links multiple zones, through interactive and sensory experiences that encourage longer dwell time and repeat visits. The project will be strategically located adjacent to the airport’s concert arena and the convention and exhibition center.

The project will be developed on a 23-acre site, with a built-up area of 1,100,000ft2 , as a mid- to high-end shopping and lifestyle destination, catering to the growing demand by this segment in Bengaluru. Connectivity to the RDE Village will be boosted by a new bus service and the upcoming Metro lines.

BACL says it is developing the airport city to standards that it describes as “unprecedented”, with facilities including a business park, technology hub, health district, convention and exhibition center, knowledge park and other venues.