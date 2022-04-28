Hanover Airport celebrates 70th birthday

In celebration of its 70th birthday, Hanover Airport (HAJ) in Germany has planted trees at its site and in the surrounding neighborhood.

Hanover Airport opened on April 26, 1952. At the anniversary event, the two managing directors Dr Raoul Hille and Prof. Dr. Martin Roll planted a red beech, the tree of the year 2022, on the airport grounds. The tree was then blessed by Pastor Karl-Martin Harms from the ecumenical airport pastoral care and pastoral officer Annette Burchardt.

A total of 140 trees were raffled among the neighbors and employees of HAJ with the winners picked at the event. Among the prizes were an apple tree, a hornbeam tree, a hazel tree and a hawthorn tree. Another competition will run on May 15 in which participants have the chance to win one of seven experiences at HAJ, including a ride in a pushback vehicle or a visit to the tower.