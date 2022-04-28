Aena to renew duty-free shop management

Airport operator Aena plans to renew the management of duty-free shops throughout its network of airports.

This renewal will come into force in November 2023 and is intended to attract a large number of international operators. Consultancy firm Alvarez & Marsal will design the contract for potential duty-free shop operators. The consultancy contract was awarded for €3.6m (US$3.8m) and it includes the preparation, drafting and monitoring of the tender documents and the bidding process for 36 months.

Aena currently has four contracts for the provision of commercial services for the duty-free shops at 26 network airports with 88 points of sale that occupy more than 43,000m2 . These contracts are in force until October 31, 2023. Therefore, the tender is planned for the last quarter of 2022.

The consultancy process comprises three stages: the first is an initial in-depth, multidisciplinary analysis of the business of duty-free shops to establish the future bidding and contractual relationship strategies that will serve as a framework and starting point; the second is the drafting of the tender documents; and this is followed by consulting services during the bidding process.