SITA airport management technology installed at Athens Airport

Air transport IT specialist SITA has completed the implementation of its airport management solution at Athens International Airport in Greece.

Using SITA’s Airport Management tool, the airport can share key operational data by opening its airport operating database (AOD) to its stakeholders, including airlines, government agencies and air navigation service providers, providing all parties with the same real-time, data-rich view of the airport.

Sharing event milestones, airport stakeholders have an extremely precise view of how various activities across the airport are integrated and can impact the overall operation. The airport operations team can, for example, see when a flight has departed from its destination, with better visibility of the expected arrival time in Athens. This allows the airport to plan ground operations more efficiently, assigning aircraft parking stands, gates, and other resources, ensuring on-time performance and avoiding unnecessary delays.

With a web-enabled application in place, the airport is also able to quickly inform and deploy employees and equipment where they are needed most, while gathering real-time data on tasks completed.

Through SITA Information Display System screens installed throughout the terminals, Athens International Airport now provides tailored information to passengers’ frequently asked questions, from the location of ticket sales counters to walking times to the gate.

Alexandros Aravanis, chief operations officer at Athens International Airport, said, “SITA’s Airport Management provides us with all the data we need to better manage every aspect of the airport operation. It allows us to rethink the way we manage the airport. What’s more, is that despite the challenges around COVID, our team working closely with SITA was able to quickly implement this solution, putting us in a strong position to manage the increase in passengers as travel rebounds in the coming months.”