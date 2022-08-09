IATA launches online platform for security risk identification

IATA has launched an online platform, AVSEC Insight, which offers users a range of timely, open-source information to aid in identifying potential security risks and threats to their operations.

The subscription-based service has been designed with a user-friendly interface. Information can be customized to risk profile and operational needs, by country, city, airport or flight information region (FIR). Its faster identification of risk is intended to create safer and more secure operations and resource optimization. Moreover, AVSEC Insight incorporates advanced machine learning and natural language processing capabilities to make the technology more intelligent and robust as the data set grows.

Nick Careen, senior vice president of operations, safety and security at IATA, said, “Recent events have shown the enormous value of being able to track, assess and respond to potential risks in real time, particularly in a dynamic and fast-changing industry such as aviation. AVSEC Insight is a vital tool for any organization in the aviation value chain or that manages mobile workforces and/or the time-sensitive movement of assets.”

Matthew Vaughan, director of aviation security and cyber at IATA, said, “Monitoring risks is both difficult and time-consuming, particularly for airlines with international operations. Adding destinations means more intelligence collection and monitoring is required. AVSEC Insight responds to this challenge by gathering risk-related information from a wide variety of sources, including niche and local-language news media as well as NOTAMs [Notice to Air Missions] and other official sources. It enables users to manage and identify business risks at early stages, monitor them in real time, and conduct post-event analysis. The tool covers threats and continuity risks from natural disasters, civil unrest and protests, geopolitical developments, transnational crime and cybersecurity to name a few.”

For more security updates about the world’s passenger terminals, click here.