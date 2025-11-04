Instanbul and Sydney sign sister airport agreement

iGA Istanbul Airport has signed a sister airport agreement with Sydney Airport (SYD). The strategic cooperation aims to increase passenger and cargo traffic between the two airports and enhance air services.

Both parties will also collaborate on route development, mutual destination promotion and information sharing.

Under the agreement

Annual management meetings will be held, with workshops or seminars organized when needed.

Both sides will exchange non-commercially sensitive data and best practices to encourage knowledge sharing.

The development of new and additional air services will be promoted.

Joint marketing and promotional activities will be conducted to raise the visibility of Istanbul and Sydney as destinations.

The new partners say the agreement marks an important step supporting both airports’ shared vision for sustainable growth, passenger experience and global connectivity.

This new collaboration with Sydney Airport is the 10th such agreement within iGA Istanbul Airport’s international network, following the sister airport agreement signed in June with Chicago O’Hare International Airport (CDA) in the USA.

iGA Istanbul Airport has also established similar agreements with Incheon International Airport (South Korea), Beijing Capital International Airport, Beijing Daxing International Airport, Shanghai Airport Authority and Sichuan Provincial Airport Group (China), Copenhagen Airport (Denmark), Airports of Thailand and Airports Corporation of Vietnam.

According to the Airport Industry Connectivity Report 2025 published by ACI Europe, İGA Istanbul Airport has overtaken Frankfurt to become the world leader in the Global Hub Connectivity ranking, maintaining its position as Europe’s Most Connected Airport in 2024 and 2025.

