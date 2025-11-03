Cologne/Bonn starts €25m checkpoint renovation

Cologne/Bonn is investing approximately €25m (US29m) in the modernization of its security checkpoint in Terminal 1.

The airport says it is the first in Germany to equip all security lanes with computed tomography technology. The area is also being redesigned with a new layout.

The initial preparatory work for the security checkpoint renovation began earlier this year and, with the recent switch to the winter flight schedule, the actual renovation is now underway. This will take place in several construction phases while operations continue.

The first new security lanes with CT technology are scheduled to go into operation at the beginning of 2026. By the summer, the entire facility will be equipped with a total of 11 lanes. The scanners will mean that passengers will no longer have to remove liquids and electronic devices such as laptops from their hand luggage during security checks. The modification also means that passengers will be able to carry up to 2L of liquid in future, as permitted by EU regulations.

Once fully complete, several passengers will be able to place their hand luggage on the scanner at the same time at all lanes. A family lane specifically for travelers with children will also be available.

The redesigned security checkpoint is part of the airport’s Next Chapter modernization program. This includes modern catering units, redesigned lounge areas with new furniture, the reopening of the hand luggage exit, the conversion of the arrival and departure areas and the expansion of digital services.

In related news, UK travelers will be able to use e-gates at German airports following an agreement between the two countries earlier this year