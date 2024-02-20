Kahului Airport to construct new security screening checkpoint facility

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding US$30.6m to the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) for improvements at two Hawaii airports – the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) and Kahului Airport (OGG). The awards are part of US$970m in grants for fiscal year 2024 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that the FAA announced last week to improve airports across the country.

“We appreciate the support of the Biden administration, the FAA and our congressional delegation to dedicate Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds toward our ongoing efforts to modernize Hawaii’s airports,” said Hawaii director of transportation Ed Sniffen. “This investment in our airports will allow us to continue to improve operational efficiencies, prioritize safety, security and accessibility, and enhance the overall airport experience for visitors and residents.”

A total of US$22m has been earmarked for HNL, which will fund concrete spalling repairs to the Terminal 2 roadway for the Wiki Wiki Shuttle, expansion of passenger sidewalks and improvements to lighting and electrical systems at the Diamond Head Concourse. Meanwhile, OGG will receive US$8.6m toward the construction of a new two-story security screening checkpoint facility at the south end of the ticket lobby (South TSA Checkpoint). The facility will include six new TSA screening lanes. A pedestrian bridge over the existing service road will connect the new checkpoint facility to Hold Room A.

In the previous fiscal year, FAA awarded HDOT US$10m for Phase 1 of the HNL Terminal 2 roadway project, and US$1.2m to replace the airport fire alarm system at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole.