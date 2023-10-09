LAX opens airside link between terminals

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has opened an airside connector between Terminal 3 and Tom Bradley International Terminal to enable passengers and airport employees to journey freely between the terminals after security.

The new path of travel equals approximately two miles from Terminal 1 to Terminal 8, enabling airport guests to journey to connecting flights and a collection of offerings including food and beverage vendors, shopping and entertainment experiences, lounges, children’s play areas and pet relief stations, among others. This feature represents the first time in the airport’s history that unrestricted terminal-to-terminal access has been available to users. The airside connectivity made possible through this recent modernization at LAX will be bolstered further when the automated people mover (APM) and its corresponding pedestrian bridges open in 2024.

“While we modernize LAX to greatly elevate our guests’ experiences, we are also advancing economic opportunities for the airport’s neighbors and the greater Southern California region,” said Karim Webb, president of airline Board of Airport Commissioners (BOAC). “The projects that now allow passengers to go between terminals post-security also provided jobs for over 7,000 local workers, equalling over half a billion dollars in wages for these individuals. The roughly two-mile end-to-end connection from Terminal 1 to Terminal 8 will continue to foster career pathways for our local community by supporting the expansion of operations and concessions roles.”

“The positive impacts of LAX’s transformation are starting to materialize at the airport. With this latest milestone, passengers can journey from T1 to T8 post-security without the need for buses,” said Justin Erbacci, CEO of airport operator Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA). “This is just one vital update in a collection of many making travel at LAX efficient, dependable and user-friendly.”

