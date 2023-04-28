London Gatwick Airport refreshes branding

London Gatwick Airport in the UK has unveiled its new brand identity and refreshed vision, reflecting its ongoing recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new branding can already be seen across many of Gatwick’s digital and social channels, as well as key focal points within the airport. Over the coming months of 2023, passengers, airport partners and colleagues will see it across the airport. The modernized brand is designed to reaffirm and showcase London Gatwick’s position as an international gateway. It also recognizes the airport as part of the broader Vinci Airports network. The vision, ‘To be the airport for everyone, whatever your journey’, focuses on delivering a personalized experience to meet passengers’ individual needs. Underpinning the vision is a strengthened focus and investment in simplifying the journey through the airport by focusing on ease, efficiency and experience. This is intended to give passengers more time to shop, have a drink or finish some last-minute work calls or emails.

Accompanying the updated brand and vision is a multi-million-pound development program, which includes the expansion and refurbishment of departure lounges to create more modern, appealing spaces for passengers while considering the airport’s sustainability goals. It will also focus on accelerating automation across check-in and boarding, as well as enhanced airfield technology. A multi-million-pound upgrade of Gatwick Airport railway station is also on track for completion later in 2023.

Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer at London Gatwick, said, “This is a perfect time for us to launch our new brand and refreshed vision, as we head into our second year of recovery from the global pandemic and look to embark on a very promising chapter of growth.

“We are taking a multi-dimensional approach, combining investment in airport development along with a new visual identity to rejuvenate the image of London Gatwick. We expect this will translate to more people choosing to fly from the airport, with even more exciting destinations for passengers. Our previous brand served us well for over 10 years, but it’s now the right time to modernize and update our airport. As we look ahead to future growth, our refreshed brand celebrates the past and brings us into the future.”

To find out more about London Gatwick Airport’s latest developments, click here.