London Luton Airport invests £70m in local businesses

London Luton Airport (LLA) invested a total of £70m (US$88.6m) in businesses within a 40km radius in 2023 – amounting to 53% of all supply chain spend.

The biggest proportion, £44.7m (US$56.5m), went to 125 businesses in Luton and Bedfordshire. Ninety-five local suppliers were added to the books in 2023, an increase of 60% compared with the previous year.

Additionally, in 2023, the airport invested almost £400,000 (US$500,000) in the local community through initiatives such as its Community Trust Fund, Greener Future Fund, donations and sponsorship.

Alberto Martin, CEO at LLA, commented, “As one of the largest employers in Bedfordshire, and a major driver for the local economy, London Luton Airport has always placed great faith in local people and businesses. Last year, more than half of our supply chain spend was allocated to works, goods and services provided by neighboring businesses, underlining the strength of our commitment to the region. Our plans for responsible and sustainable growth are intrinsically linked to the well-being of the local economy and our aim is to continue to invest in the local supply chain, developing our relationships with both existing and prospective suppliers.”

Justin Richardson, chief executive of the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, commented, “London Luton Airport is one of our region’s most important assets, playing a pivotal role in the local economy. Its importance to many hundreds of businesses across Bedfordshire cannot be underestimated. As well as providing thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities to local people, the airport is a catalyst for economic opportunity and growth across an extensive local supply chain network.”

Paul Kehoe, independent chair of Luton Rising, the Luton Council company that owns the airport, said, “Maximizing the local and regional benefits of London Luton Airport is our absolute priority, so this achievement by the airport operator working with surrounding businesses is fantastic news.

“As the airport’s owner, this support for neighboring businesses is just part of our unique social impact offer. Over the last 20 years, Luton Rising has contributed more than £480m [US$607m] to frontline services in the town and the vital voluntary, community and charitable organizations that support and improve the lives of people who most need our help. As part of our plans for the future long-term sustainable growth of the airport, we are committed to continuing to work closely with all our partners to deliver even greater benefits in the years to come.”

