Miami Airport opens Jackson Soul Food restaurant

Miami International Airport (MIA) in Florida has opened a Jackson Soul Food restaurant, just beyond security in Concourse E near Gate E2.

This is Jackson Soul Food’s third location. Its first restaurant opened in Miami-Dade County’s Black heritage neighborhood of Overtown in 1946 and its second in the city of Opa-Locka in 2015.

Branded as Jackson Square, the MIA location also includes Jackson Soul Food’s Chick-fil-A franchise and is accessible to passengers inside concourses D and E. SSP America is operating Jackson Square in partnership with Jackson Soul Food.

“I am so proud to see how Jackson Soul Food has grown to become a thriving minority-owned business over the past 78 years and to now see them open a third location at our county’s largest economic engine,” said the mayor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine Cava. “Millions of travelers from all over the world can now enjoy Jackson’s popular soul food and get another taste of what our diverse community has to offer. Being able to celebrate their ribbon-cutting during Black History Month makes this opening even more special.”

“My team and I are so glad to bring the same family-oriented atmosphere and home-made food to the airport that we offer our guests at our Overtown and Opa-Locka locations,” said Jackson Soul Food’s owner, Shirlene Ingraham. “The opening of our MIA location, along with the Chick-fil-A location, marks an important milestone in my life. I’d like to thank my family and all of our team members for their hard work and dedication.”

Jackson Soul Food is a popular draw for Miami residents and celebrities, offering a menu of traditional soul food dishes such as fried catfish, meatloaf, ribs, candied yams, fried okra, collard greens, and macaroni and cheese.

John Clark, senior vice president of development, airports and airlines at SSP America, said, “Opening a local restaurant like Jackson Soul Food is integral to who we are as a company – we’re all about bringing a ‘taste of place’ to passengers. It’s an honor to partner with Shirlene and the Jackson team. We’re also incredibly proud to join Miami International Airport and intend to make a positive contribution to the MIA community.”

