Manchester Airport donates more than US$108,000 in 2021 to community groups

Nine additional organizations across Greater Manchester and North Cheshire will benefit from a donation from Manchester Airport’s Community Trust Fund.

Manchester Airport’s Community Trust Fund has now pledged more than £80,000 (US$108,000) to community causes in 2021, after nine grants totaling £23,000 (US$31,000) were approved.

The Community Trust Fund has been running since 1997 on funds provided by Manchester Airport and topped up by fines levied on airlines for breaking noise limits. In that time, it has provided more than £3.5m (US$4.7m) in grants to community groups, which is up to £100,000 (US$136,000) per year. Applicants located within 10 miles of the airport site can ask for up to £3,000 (US$4,000) for equipment or costed projects, with applications reviewed on a quarterly basis. The Community Trust Fund’s board is next due to meet later this month and is welcoming applications for up to £3,000 (US$4,000) from locally based, not-for-profit organizations.

Beneficiaries of the latest round of donations include three local cricket clubs, a community-run project to encourage plastic recycling and a Manchester-based charity aiming to tackle food poverty. These initiatives will receive £3,000 (US$4,000), £2,630 (US$3,600) and £1,450 (US$1,900) respectively. Other recipients include Cheadle Futsal Club, which was awarded £1,600 (US$2,170), Romiley Little Theatre which received £1,750 (US$2,400) and Once Upon A Smile, a Stretford-based charity for bereaved children who were given £1,750 (US$2,400).

Karen Smart, managing director at Manchester Airport, said, “We have had an unprecedented number of applications in recent months from community organizations across Greater Manchester and North Cheshire, as they begin to plan for the future with the end of coronavirus restrictions hopefully in sight. At times like these, we recognize more than ever the important role that our airport plays as an institution at the heart of our community and are proud to be able to support so many fantastic causes with this latest round of donations. If your organization is based within 10 miles of our airport and you need some support with a community project, our Trust Fund would love to hear from you.”