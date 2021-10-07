Plaza Premium Group opens latest lounge at London Gatwick Airport

London Gatwick Airport has opened a new Plaza Premium Lounge which can accommodate up to 190 guests, and includes hygienic zoning and a contactless food ordering system.

The Plaza Premium Lounge at London Gatwick is located within Gatwick’s North Terminal, spans 1,350m2 and is open daily from 6:00am to 5:30pm. The lounge and bar are designed to represent the local culture through its features and offerings to offer a comfortable environment for passengers to relax and dine before their departure.

Committed to providing a safe and hygienic environment, the lounge follows Plaza Premium Lounge’s ‘We Care For Your Wellbeing’ program with zoning to facilitate privacy and social distancing in its comfortable seating and dining areas. A kid zone is also included, designed especially for family travelers.

Plaza Premium has also included Smart Order, a contactless food ordering system accessible via passengers’ smart mobile devices. Guests choose from an array of cuisines including Asian, European, Continental, International and Indian. All services are available for reservation on the Plaza Premium Lounge official website.

This opening is designed to reinforce the group’s presence in the UK and increases its foothold across the rest of Europe to six lounges with further openings scheduled for late 2021. Plaza Premium Lounge’s European expansion is a key component in the company’s global ‘Build Back Better’ business transformation strategy. London Gatwick’s opening will shortly be followed by two further openings in key European cities – Frankfurt, Germany and Budapest, Hungary. The two new locations are expected to open before the end of the year, when further details will be announced.

Jonathan Song, global business development director at Plaza Premium Group, said, “We look forward to delivering our award-winning, best-in-class signature hospitality including Airport Lounge, Airport Meet & Greet, in-Terminal Airport Hotel, Airport Dining, and other premium airport services at London Gatwick airport and across more Airports in Europe in the months to follow.”