Munich Airport opens innovation campus

Munich Airport has opened LabCampus, its innovation center, which has been designed to promote knowledge exchange by bringing together research institutions, high-tech industries, young companies and up-and-coming talents from all sectors.

With its collaborative concept and international links, the hub is intended to unite national and global experts and leading businesses. The first tenants to take advantage of the space include Munich Airport’s training center, AirportAcademy, DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung and amplimind, the joint venture between Audi and Lufthansa Industry Solutions. The group of tenants will be augmented by the planned relocation of the Technical University of Munich’s Department of Aerospace and Geodesy.

State Minister Albert Füracker, supervisory board chairman of Munich Airport, said, “LabCampus is set to be the cradle of unique innovations for aviation-related business models. We will thus complement the airport’s central role, namely to connect people and markets. LabCampus will make Bavaria even more powerful as a business location.”

Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport, commented, “We have acquired innovative partners for LabCampus, who have an affinity for aviation and will help us to strategically and technologically enhance our premium airport while expanding our base for value creation”.

Nathalie Leroy, chief financial officer at Munich Airport, said, “The ability to connect research and business, the special architectural spaces for collaboration and contact, and the perfect national and international links make LabCampus an ideal innovation center at the heart of Europe,”

Dr. Marc Wagener, managing director of LabCampus, added, “With the first two buildings, LAB 48 and LAB 52, we have successfully laid the foundation and demonstrated the attractiveness of the concept. The enormous growth potential here at the airport offers us and other companies a unique opportunity to create an innovation campus of international stature.”

To find out more about Munich Airport’s latest developments, click here.